Do I Need a COVID-19 Test?

Are you currently experiencing any of these severe symptoms?

  • Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to arouse
  • Bluish lips or face
If you answered YES to any of these questions, please seek IMMEDIATE medical attention: Call 9-1-1 or your healthcare provider.
Logon here to view and print your lab report if you have have received an email notification that your results are available.
Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

This program is part of the public-private partnership announced on March 13, 2020. eTrueNorth is working with HHS, state and local officials, and pharmacy and lab partners to open testing sites in areas of need.

Testing locations are drive-thru and by appointment only. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the test. Testing follows CDC Guidelines to determine eligibility. Currently eligible:

  1. Healthcare workers and first responders.
  2. Other individuals with symptoms.
  3. Other individuals without symptoms, in accordance with state and local plans and for public health monitoring.

Test Locations

Select a test location to register or logon.

Coming Soon

Testing will be opening shortly at these sites.

  • Nampa, ID
  • Pearland, TX

This list will be updated as additional locations become available. Please check back if there are no tests in your area.

Test Day

Testing locations use a self-administered nasal swab test that allows you to swab your own nose while in your vehicle, supervised by trained medical volunteers.

Results are delivered within 3-5 days. You will receive an email notification when results are available. Once you receive the email, return to this site and logon to view and print your lab report.

If you receive an appointment, it is VERY IMPORTANT that you PRINT and bring your test voucher with you on the day of your test.

Watch the video below or download the instructions to learn how to test yourself for COVID-19.

