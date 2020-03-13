Do I Need a COVID-19 Test?

Test Day

Testing locations use a self-administered nasal swab test that allows you to swab your own nose while in your vehicle, supervised by trained medical volunteers.

Results are delivered within 3-5 days. You will receive an email notification when results are available. Once you receive the email, return to this site and logon to view and print your lab report.

If you receive an appointment, it is VERY IMPORTANT that you PRINT and bring your test voucher with you on the day of your test.