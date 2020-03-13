Do I Need a COVID-19 Test?

This program is part of the public-private partnership announced on March 13, 2020. eTrueNorth is working with HHS, state and local officials, and pharmacy and lab partners to open testing sites in areas of need.
Testing locations are drive-thru and by appointment only. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the test. Testing follows CDC Guidelines to determine eligibility. Currently eligible:
Select a test location to register or logon.
Testing will be opening shortly at these sites.
This list will be updated as additional locations become available. Please check back if there are no tests in your area.
Testing locations use a self-administered nasal swab test that allows you to swab your own nose while in your vehicle, supervised by trained medical volunteers.
Results are delivered within 3-5 days. You will receive an email notification when results are available. Once you receive the email, return to this site and logon to view and print your lab report.
If you receive an appointment, it is VERY IMPORTANT that you PRINT and bring your test voucher with you on the day of your test.
Watch the video below or download the instructions to learn how to test yourself for COVID-19.